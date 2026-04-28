HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Meerut Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Arrest Five

Meerut Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Arrest Five

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 23:29 IST

x

Meerut police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating in the Railway Road area, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of key evidence.

Key Points

  • Meerut police busted a prostitution racket in the Railway Road area.
  • Five individuals, including a woman, were arrested during the raid.
  • The main accused, Irshad Pathan, is currently absconding.
  • Police recovered mobile phones, cash, and other materials from the scene.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Police on Tuesday busted an alleged prostitution racket in the Railway Road area here and arrested five persons, including a woman, officials said.

Police Action and Arrests

Acting on inputs and complaints, police conducted a raid at a house in Bhatipura Devpuri locality and apprehended the accused, they said.

 

Station House Officer Janardan Prasad said those arrested have been identified as Majid Malik, Daniyal alias Sahil, Shagufta Khan, Shakir and Tabish.

Details of the Racket

According to the police, the main accused, Irshad Pathan alias Pinku Pathan, allegedly ran the racket from his house along with his wife, Shagufta Khan and other associates, while the remaining accused facilitated customers.

Pathan is absconding, and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

Evidence Recovered

The police said four mobile phones, a CCTV DVR, Rs 4,200 in cash, a scooter and other objectionable materials were recovered from the spot.

Legal Proceedings

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Police Uncover Sex Racket at Una Dhaba, Rescue Three Women
Police Uncover Sex Racket at Una Dhaba, Rescue Three Women
Prostitution Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Four Arrested, Women Rescued
Police Uncover Prostitution Ring in Jammu, Arrest Three
Mumbai police bust sex tourism racket at city airport
Mumbai police bust sex tourism racket at city airport
Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Delhi: Eight Women Rescued
Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Delhi: Eight Women Rescued

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock meets EAM S Jaishankar3:21

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock meets EAM S Jaishankar

Young Entrepreneur from Gujarat builds Vegan Leather from Apple2:50

Young Entrepreneur from Gujarat builds Vegan Leather from...

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city1:09

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO