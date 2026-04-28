Meerut Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Arrest Five

Meerut police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating in the Railway Road area, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of key evidence.

Key Points Meerut police busted a prostitution racket in the Railway Road area.

Five individuals, including a woman, were arrested during the raid.

The main accused, Irshad Pathan, is currently absconding.

Police recovered mobile phones, cash, and other materials from the scene.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Police on Tuesday busted an alleged prostitution racket in the Railway Road area here and arrested five persons, including a woman, officials said.

Police Action and Arrests

Acting on inputs and complaints, police conducted a raid at a house in Bhatipura Devpuri locality and apprehended the accused, they said.

Station House Officer Janardan Prasad said those arrested have been identified as Majid Malik, Daniyal alias Sahil, Shagufta Khan, Shakir and Tabish.

Details of the Racket

According to the police, the main accused, Irshad Pathan alias Pinku Pathan, allegedly ran the racket from his house along with his wife, Shagufta Khan and other associates, while the remaining accused facilitated customers.

Pathan is absconding, and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

Evidence Recovered

The police said four mobile phones, a CCTV DVR, Rs 4,200 in cash, a scooter and other objectionable materials were recovered from the spot.

Legal Proceedings

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, they added.