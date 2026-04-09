Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Delhi: Eight Women Rescued

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a human trafficking ring, rescuing eight women and arresting two individuals involved in the illegal operation in central Delhi.

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Key Points Delhi Police dismantled a human trafficking and prostitution ring operating in Sadanand Marg, central Delhi.

Eight women, including a 17-year-old girl trafficked from West Bengal, were rescued during the raid.

Two men from Nepal were arrested for managing the operation, handling cash, and coordinating activities.

Police recovered a significant amount of cash, foreign currency, narcotics, and other incriminating materials.

Authorities are actively searching for other suspects involved in the human trafficking racket, including the main operators.

The Delhi Police rescued eight women, including a minor, after it busted an alleged human trafficking and prostitution racket operating in central Delhi's Sadanand Marg area, an official said on Thursday.

A raid was conducted on the night of April 8 following specific input regarding immoral activities at a building near Ajmeri Gate.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team from Kamla Market police station, along with other units conducted a raid at the suspected premises," an officer said.

During the raid, police found multiple women and some men inside the premises. Upon verification, it was established that the location was being used for organised prostitution and trafficking. Eight women were rescued, including a 17-year-old girl who had been trafficked from West Bengal, police said.

They said the minor disclosed that she had been brought to Delhi by a woman identified as Alia alias Pinki and later handed over to a couple who were allegedly running the illegal operation. The police said the racket trafficked women from various states including West Bengal and Assam, and even Nepal, and engaged them in immoral activities.

Arrests and Investigation

"Two men, identified as Gopi Ram Parihar alias Suraj and Luma Kant Pandey, both residents of Nepal, were arrested from the spot. They were working as managers, handling cash transactions and coordinating activities at the premises," a senior police officer said.

A substantial quantity of incriminating material was recovered during the operation, including Rs 1.97 lakh in cash, foreign currency and other materials, besides narcotics, he added.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other accused, including the main operators of the racket who are currently absconding.