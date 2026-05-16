Telangana HC Denies Interim Protection To Union Minister's Son In POCSO Case

The Telangana High Court has refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act, raising concerns about potential influence and evidence tampering.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana High Court denies interim protection from arrest to Bageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a POCSO case.

The court will issue orders on the anticipatory bail petition on the next vacation court day.

Arguments focused on interim relief and later transitioned to seeking anticipatory bail.

Accused alleges the complainant's family pressured him to marry their daughter and demanded money.

Victim's counsel argues the accused's father is influential and could tamper with evidence.

In a setback to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bageetrath in a POCSO case registered against him, the Telangana High Court on Friday night did not grant any interim protection from arrest.

Justice T Madhavi Devi, who resumed hearing in the interim anticipatory bail petition of Kumar's son Bandi Bageerath on Friday evening, said she was not inclined to grant any interim order at this stage.

Court Reserves Order on Anticipatory Bail

The judge conducted hearings until nearly midnight and indicated that orders would be issued on the next vacation court day. The counsel for Bageerath requested interim protection from arrest until the orders were released.

Initially, the arguments presented by the counsels for Bageerath, the victim, and the prosecution focused on seeking interim relief. However, the discussions later transitioned to seeking anticipatory bail.

Arguments Presented in Court

During the elaborate arguments, the counsel for Bageerath said the court's hearing of the bail petition has an inherent power to grant interim bail pending final disposal of the bail application.

Among other arguments, he noted that the victim's mother, who is the complainant in the case, stated that her daughter had entered into a relationship with the accused in 2025 and that there was a cordial relationship between them.

Opposing any relief to the accused, the counsel for the victim said the father of the accused (Kumar) is an influential person and that there is a possibility of tampering with evidence.

The court on Thursday said it would pass orders on the interim anticipatory bail petition on Friday.

Concerns Over Social Media Smear Campaign

Earlier, before the arguments began, the judge expressed concern that there had been a smear campaign on social media and that she was pained by it. The judge was told that the city police commissioner was informed about it.

She said she would not hear the case if the victim's counsel had any reservations about arguing the case before her. However, following the counsels' pleas, she agreed to proceed with the hearing.

Details of the POCSO Case

The case was registered under relevant Sections of the BNS and POCSO Act on May 8 against Bageerath based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Bageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and sexually harassed her.

After recording the statement of the victim, more stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked in the case.

Counter Complaint Filed by the Accused

Bageerath had also lodged a complaint with the police in Karimnagar, alleging that the girl, who had become acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings. An FIR was registered based on Bageerath's complaint.

In the complaint, Bageerath stated that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to certain holy places as part of a group of friends.

He further alleged that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her. When he rejected the proposal, the girl's parents allegedly demanded money and threatened to file false complaints against him if he failed to pay.

Bageerath claimed that, out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore. He also alleged that they threatened that the girl's mother would commit suicide if he failed to meet their demands.