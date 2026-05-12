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Home » News » Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Son Seeks Bail In Pocso Case

Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Son Seeks Bail In Pocso Case

May 12, 2026 17:40 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bhageerath, is seeking anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case involving allegations of sexual harassment of a minor.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath on Tuesday moved the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a POCSO case registered against him here following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.

Bhageerath's Legal Actions

Bhageerath also filed another petition seeking to quash the criminal case registered against him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

 

The date of next hearing on the petitions would be known soon, sources said.

Details of the Allegations

The case was registered on May 8 based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Bhageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and sexually harassed her.

The alleged relationship began about seven-eight months ago, police said.

Kumar's son had denied the charge and alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by the teen and her parents.

Government Response and Investigation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed DGP C V Anand to constitute special teams and intensify the investigation into the POCSO case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kukatpally Zone) Ritiraj, who was tasked with supervising the investigation, visited Pet Basheerabad police station, (where the case was registered) on Monday and discussed the progress of the investigation with the ACP and SHO.

A plan of action has been chalked out and will be implemented accordingly, she had said adding the victim's statement had been recorded, and it will be recorded again as some more information was required.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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