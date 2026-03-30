POCSO Accused Allegedly Harasses Victim from Inside Karnataka Jail

A man already in jail on POCSO charges is now accused of further harassing his victim through video calls made from inside a Dharwad, Karnataka prison, raising serious questions about prison security and victim safety.

Key Points A man jailed on POCSO charges in Dharwad, Karnataka, is accused of harassing the victim via video calls from prison.

The accused allegedly pressured the minor victim to speak in his favour in court and threatened to circulate obscene videos if she didn't answer his calls.

A video call screen recording allegedly from inside the jail surfaced online, prompting the victim's family to inform authorities.

Right-wing organisations are alleging the case is "love jihad" and are demanding strict action against the accused.

A case has been registered against a man lodged in jail here in a POCSO case for allegedly harassing the victim through video calls from inside the prison here, a senior official said on Monday.

The case was registered on March 14, the official said.

The accused allegedly made video calls to the minor victim from jail and subjected her to mental harassment. He also allegedly pressured her to speak in his favour in court, the official added.

He threatened her that if she did not receive his video calls, he would circulate obscene videos.

The accused person's video call screen recording, which has surfaced online, is said to be from the jail on March 13, following which the victim's family members informed the authorities about the matter.

"A case was registered on March 14 itself, and further investigation is underway," he added.

Reactions and Allegations

Right-wing organisations have alleged that it is a case of "love jihad" and demanded stringent action against the accused.