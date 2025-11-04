HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TV actor gets private parts videos, obscene texts; accused held

TV actor gets private parts videos, obscene texts; accused held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2025 11:30 IST

A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a television actress in Bengaluru by sending her vulgar messages and obscene videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The accused, Naveen K, worked as a delivery manager at a company in Whitefield in Bengaluru, they said.

According to police, the complainant had been receiving vulgar messages for the past three months from a Facebook user identified as Naveenz. Though she did not accept his friend request, the accused continued to send lewd messages through Messenger.

 

After the actress blocked him, the man allegedly created multiple new fake accounts and sent her obscene videos, including clips of his private parts. Despite repeated warnings, the harassment continued, she alleged.

On November 1, when the accused messaged her again, the woman asked him to meet her at a restaurant. When she confronted him in person and demanded that he stop, he allegedly ignored her and spoke rudely, the complainant alleged.

Following this, she informed the police, who reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.

"Based on her complaint, we registered a case under sections 75 (1)(iii) (sexual harassment), 78 (1) (ii) (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station and arrested the accused," a senior police officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
