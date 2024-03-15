News
Rediff.com  » News » Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 15, 2024 10:21 IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old survivor, police said in Bengaluru on Friday.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yediyurappa. Photograph: ANI Photo

The survivor's mother alleged that 81-year-old Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2.

 

According to police, the BJP stalwart has been booked under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

There was no reaction from Yediyurappa or anyone in his family on the complaint lodged against him at the Sadashivanagar police station.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
