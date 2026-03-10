Thane Man Faces Charges for Alleged Molestation of Teen Girl

A man in Thane, Maharashtra, faces charges under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl, prompting a police investigation into the disturbing incident.

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Bhiwandi area on December 12 last year, but the victim's mother approached the police with a complaint on March 8 and did not specify the reason for the delay in reporting the crime, they said.

The victim and her sister had gone to a relative's house, where the accused, apparently aware of the girl's intellectual disability, allegedly touched her inappropriately, an official from Kongaon police station said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Monday against the accused under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

A probe was on into the case.