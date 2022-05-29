News
Rediff.com  » News » Plane carrying 22 persons on board, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal

Plane carrying 22 persons on board, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 29, 2022 13:23 IST
A Nepalese passenger plane with 22 people on board, including four Indians, has reportedly gone missing in the Himalayan nation's mountains on Sunday morning, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A Tara Air airplane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after take-off at 9.55 am, a Tara Air official was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

 

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they was an unconfirmed report about a loud noise reported in the Ghasa region of Jomsom, according to the Post report.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the area where the last contact with the airplane was made, an air traffic controller of the Jomsom Airport said.

The last contact was made in Lete Pass region.

The plane was also carrying 13 Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members, according to media reports.

Heavy rains have been reported in the region over the past couple of days, but flights have been operating normally.

It is a popular route for tourists and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple, which is situated on the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang.

