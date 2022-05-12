News
Rediff.com  » News » Chinese plane veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

Chinese plane veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

By K J M Varma
Last updated on: May 12, 2022 09:40 IST
Over 40 people were injured when a passenger plane of China's Tibet Airlines with 122 people onboard veered off the runway and caught fire while taking off in the country's southwest Chongqing city on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI

All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight from Chongqing to Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region have been safely evacuated, Tibet Airlines said.

Over 40 people who sustained minor injuries have been hospitalised, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

 

Video footage posted by China Central Television (CCTV) showed flames and billowing black smoke from the fuselage of the Tibet Airlines plane on the tarmac at Chongqing Jiangbei international airport, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

People could be seen running from the plane after escaping via an evacuation slide at the rear door.

CCTV said the fire had been extinguished and the runway closed.

The aircraft was about to depart for Nyingchi in Tibet when the fire started.

The airline has said that the accident is under investigation.

This is the second incident involving a passenger plane in China in recent weeks.

On March 12, a Boeing 737 aircraft from Kunming to Guangzhou had crashed in Tengxian county of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

All the 132 people on board, including nine crew members, were killed.

K J M Varma
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
China plane crash: Severely damaged black box found
'Blaming the pilot is the cheapest thing to do'
Kozhikode crash: 'We won't know the truth'
Maruti Suzuki has a plan to regain SUV market share
Why Is Govt Increasing Taxes For Middle Class?
Share Your #SummerPics
Revealed: Our Banks' Financial Health
The War Against Coronavirus

