Architect designs hotel suspended over cliff in Norway

July 30, 2019 08:54 IST

A jaw-dropping hotel perched on the side of a cliff will give daredevil guests the chance to quite literally live on the edge.

IMAGE: The five-storey Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel would be built in Norway and has been designed by Istanbul-based Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio. Photograph: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

Architects are taking “edgy” design to new heights with a breathtaking new hotel that juts off the side of a cliff in Norway.

Pictures of the design show the “Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel” built into the rock face of the 1,982 feet Preikestolen cliff, a tourist attraction in Western Norway.

It has been designed by the Istanbul-based Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio.

The five-storey Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel will only be accessible via a "rooftop entrance" which doubles as a towering observation deck.

IMAGE: The hotel hangs off a 1,982-foot cliff edge in Norway with a glass-bottomed swimming pool. It features three levels of guest rooms and two observation decks, one at the top of the cliff and one at the bottom - alongside the swimming pool. Photograph: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

The hotel would be small with just nine rooms, one restaurant and cafe.

One of the most impressive features is the outdoor pool, which extends from a sundeck and sticks straight out from the cliff face over the water.

Long and narrow, the all-glass pool design also renders it transparent, so that swimmers can see the sheer drop and the fjord below.

IMAGE: The hotel, which is definitely not for the faint hearted, is to be embedded into Preikestolen, a cliff in southern Norway that has become a popular tourist attraction. Photograph: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

The architect, Hayri Atak, was quoted as INSIDER saying he was captivated by the idea of living beyond the edge of the cliff.

"Pulpit Rock has been one of the most exciting places to me through the years," Atak was quoted as saying.

IMAGE: The hotel's swimming pool will have a see-through bottom that juts out from the side of the cliff face and gives swimmers a chance to look at the spine-tingling drop beneath them. Photograph: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

"One day a friend of mine sent me photos of 'the rock' she captured during her Norway trip. The photos were taken right behind the edge of the gigantic rock.

"Even though I wasn't there, I experienced the adrenaline of being on the edge. Then I dreamed of living on and beyond the edge. Simply, I just wanted to carry this experience beyond the edge."