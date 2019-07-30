Architect designs hotel suspended over cliff in Norway

A jaw-dropping hotel perched on the side of a cliff will give daredevil guests the chance to quite literally live on the edge.
Architects are taking “edgy” design to new heights with a breathtaking new hotel that juts off the side of a cliff in Norway.
Pictures of the design show the “Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel” built into the rock face of the 1,982 feet Preikestolen cliff, a tourist attraction in Western Norway.
It has been designed by the Istanbul-based Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio.
The five-storey Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel will only be accessible via a "rooftop entrance" which doubles as a towering observation deck.
The hotel would be small with just nine rooms, one restaurant and cafe.
One of the most impressive features is the outdoor pool, which extends from a sundeck and sticks straight out from the cliff face over the water.
Long and narrow, the all-glass pool design also renders it transparent, so that swimmers can see the sheer drop and the fjord below.
The architect, Hayri Atak, was quoted as INSIDER saying he was captivated by the idea of living beyond the edge of the cliff.
"Pulpit Rock has been one of the most exciting places to me through the years," Atak was quoted as saying.
"One day a friend of mine sent me photos of 'the rock' she captured during her Norway trip. The photos were taken right behind the edge of the gigantic rock.
"Even though I wasn't there, I experienced the adrenaline of being on the edge. Then I dreamed of living on and beyond the edge. Simply, I just wanted to carry this experience beyond the edge."