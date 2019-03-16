Woman SPO shot dead in J&K's Shopian

March 16, 2019 19:05 IST

A woman special police officer was shot dead by terrorists at her home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, police said.

The ultras shot SPO Khushboo Jan from close range at her home in Vehil in Shopian district Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The official said the injured SPO was shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the assailants, he added.

The Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference condemned the killing of the special police officer.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the vicious cycle of death and destruction seems to have no end in the Valley.

"I strongly condemn this brutal act of terror. My condolences to the family. This vicious cycle of death and destruction seems to have no end," she wrote on Twitter.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing of the woman SPO.

"A lady special police officer was shot & killed outside her home in South Kashmir earlier today. I condemn this act of terror & extend my condolences to her family & all her J&K police colleagues," he tweeted.