When armed forces performed yoga

Indian Armed Forces around the country and beyond performed yoga to celebrate the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2022.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Armed Forces performing yoga.
IMAGE: Troops deployed at at Amarnath holy cave, Brarimarg, Sangam, Baltal and Domel perform yoga at an altitude of 13000 feet, Jammu and Kashmir.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: It was attended by around 450 soldiers.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Troops meditate among the mountains.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: The Indian Navy performs yoga at sea on the INS Satpura, operating near the International Dateline in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Photograph: Indian Navy/ANI/Twitter
Photograph: Indian Navy/ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Air Warriors at Chushul in the Union territory of Ladakh celebrate Yoga Day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy DefencePROPalam/Twitter
Photograph: Kind courtesy DefencePROPalam/Twitter
IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel along with youngsters perform yoga during a mass yoga session at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: BSF personnel take part in a yoga session in Bikaner.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Paramilitary soldiers and locals attend a mass yoga session on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Sniffer dogs join BSF personnel during a yoga session at Suchetgarh border post, in Jammu.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: BSF personnel participate in a yoga session in Jammu.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Bare-chested Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police perform yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: ITBP personnel practice yoga at an altitude of 16500 feet, in Himachal Pradesh.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Central ski team of the ITBP perform yoga at an altitude of 14,000 feet, near the Rohtang Pass.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: ITBP personnel practise yoga in a river, in Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Faculty, students and staff of the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, celebrate Yoga Day by performing various asanas in unison in Suryakiran formation, welcoming the first rays of the Sun with Surya Namaskar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy HQ_IDS_India/Twitter
