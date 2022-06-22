News
Rediff.com  » News » When armed forces performed yoga

When armed forces performed yoga

By The Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: June 22, 2022 10:52 IST
Indian Armed Forces around the country and beyond performed yoga to celebrate the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Armed Forces performing yoga.

 

IMAGE: Troops deployed at at Amarnath holy cave, Brarimarg, Sangam, Baltal and Domel perform yoga at an altitude of 13000 feet, Jammu and Kashmir.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: It was attended by around 450 soldiers.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Troops meditate among the mountains.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: The Indian Navy performs yoga at sea on the INS Satpura, operating near the International Dateline in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Photograph: Indian Navy/ANI/Twitter

 

Photograph: Indian Navy/ANI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Air Warriors at Chushul in the Union territory of Ladakh celebrate Yoga Day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy DefencePROPalam/Twitter

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy DefencePROPalam/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel along with youngsters perform yoga during a mass yoga session at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: BSF personnel take part in a yoga session in Bikaner.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Paramilitary soldiers and locals attend a mass yoga session on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sniffer dogs join BSF personnel during a yoga session at Suchetgarh border post, in Jammu.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: BSF personnel participate in a yoga session in Jammu.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bare-chested Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police perform yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter

 

Photograph: ANI/Twitter

 

Photograph: ANI/Twitter

 

Photograph: ANI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: ITBP personnel practice yoga at an altitude of 16500 feet, in Himachal Pradesh.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Central ski team of the ITBP perform yoga at an altitude of 14,000 feet, near the Rohtang Pass.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: ITBP personnel practise yoga in a river, in Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Faculty, students and staff of the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, celebrate Yoga Day by performing various asanas in unison in Suryakiran formation, welcoming the first rays of the Sun with Surya Namaskar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy HQ_IDS_India/Twitter

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
The Rediff News Bureau
 
