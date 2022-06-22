When armed forces performed yoga

Indian Armed Forces around the country and beyond performed yoga to celebrate the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Armed Forces performing yoga.

IMAGE: Troops deployed at at Amarnath holy cave, Brarimarg, Sangam, Baltal and Domel perform yoga at an altitude of 13000 feet, Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: It was attended by around 450 soldiers.

IMAGE: Troops meditate among the mountains.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy performs yoga at sea on the INS Satpura, operating near the International Dateline in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

IMAGE: Air Warriors at Chushul in the Union territory of Ladakh celebrate Yoga Day.

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel along with youngsters perform yoga during a mass yoga session at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar.

IMAGE: BSF personnel take part in a yoga session in Bikaner.

IMAGE: Paramilitary soldiers and locals attend a mass yoga session on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Sniffer dogs join BSF personnel during a yoga session at Suchetgarh border post, in Jammu.

IMAGE: BSF personnel participate in a yoga session in Jammu.

IMAGE: Bare-chested Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police perform yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet.

IMAGE: ITBP personnel practice yoga at an altitude of 16500 feet, in Himachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: Central ski team of the ITBP perform yoga at an altitude of 14,000 feet, near the Rohtang Pass.

IMAGE: ITBP personnel practise yoga in a river, in Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: Faculty, students and staff of the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, celebrate Yoga Day by performing various asanas in unison in Suryakiran formation, welcoming the first rays of the Sun with Surya Namaskar.

