When Yogi and other ministers did yoga

Yogi and other ministers performed yoga to celebrate the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Yogi and other ministers perform yoga.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does warm-ups at a yoga session at Raj Bhawan, in Lucknow.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath does leg raises at the yoga session.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti perform yoga, at Residency in Lucknow.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Dy CM Manish Sisodia and others performs yoga at the Thyagaraj Stadium, in New Delhi.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena performs yoga during a mass yoga session at the Cannnaught Place, in New Delhi.

Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Om Birla along with members of Parliament and officials takes part in a yoga session at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Ajay Tamta along with other MPs and officials performs yoga at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and others perform yoga at the Red Fort Complex, in New Delhi.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

IMAGE: BJP National President J P Nadda attends a mass yoga session in Noida.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar performs yoga with Indian Navy personnel at the Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Judges and others perform yoga at Calcutta high court premises, in Kolkata.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak offers prayers to the Ganga at a mass yoga session in the Sangam area, in Prayagraj.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal with others attends a yoga session at the Jantar Mantar, in Jaipur.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Giriraj Singh and BJP MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank attend a mass yoga session at Har Ki Pouri, in Haridwar.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, badminton player P V Sindhu attend a yoga session at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda performs yoga at a mass yoga session at the Birsa Munda ground, in Khunti district of Jharkhand.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends a Yoga Day event in Dibrugarh.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Jitendra Singh joins Border Security Force personnel at a yoga session at the Suchetgarh BSF Post, in RS Pura, Jammu.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com