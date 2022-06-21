PHOTOS: Netas celebrate World Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several leaders and politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind, chief ministers of various states, and several Union ministers, among others, performed yoga.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

Take a look at our leaders taking to the yoga mats on this special day.

President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs anulom vilom to mark 8th International Day of Yoga. Photograph: @rajnathsingh/Twitter

Union minister Piyush Goyal stretches while doing yoga near the iconic Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Photograph: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians perform Yoga at the premises of the Parliament. Photograph: ANI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries perform Yoga at Purana Qila. Photograph: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya performs Yoga at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya. Photograph: ANI

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI