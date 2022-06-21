News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Netas celebrate World Yoga Day

PHOTOS: Netas celebrate World Yoga Day

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
June 21, 2022 09:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several leaders and politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind, chief ministers of various states, and several Union ministers, among others, performed yoga.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

Take a look at our leaders taking to the yoga mats on this special day.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs anulom vilom to mark 8th International Day of Yoga. Photograph: @rajnathsingh/Twitter

Union minister Piyush Goyal stretches while doing yoga near the iconic Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Photograph: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians perform Yoga at the premises of the Parliament. Photograph: ANI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries perform Yoga at Purana Qila. Photograph: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya performs Yoga at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya. Photograph: ANI

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda practices Yoga at Noida stadium. Photograph: ANI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
'Yoga brings peace': Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations
'Yoga brings peace': Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations
Esha Shows her Love for Yoga
Esha Shows her Love for Yoga
Is yoga India's favourite workout?
Is yoga India's favourite workout?
Rs 22 cr cheques donated to Ram Mandir Trust bounced
Rs 22 cr cheques donated to Ram Mandir Trust bounced
NEP Opens Doors For Foreign Universities
NEP Opens Doors For Foreign Universities
3 BJP MLAs cross-voted in Maha polls, says leader
3 BJP MLAs cross-voted in Maha polls, says leader
MVA govt in trouble? Sena MLAs camping in Guj hotel
MVA govt in trouble? Sena MLAs camping in Guj hotel
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

And now... a Yoga Championships!

And now... a Yoga Championships!

7 Asanas To Prepare You For Yoga Day

7 Asanas To Prepare You For Yoga Day

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances