News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » When the Finance Minister did Yoga

When the Finance Minister did Yoga

By Rediff Money
June 21, 2022 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performed yoga during a mass yoga session at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to celebrate the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the finance minister performing yoga.

 

IMAGE: Nirmala Sitharaman performs yoga.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The FM strikes another yoga pose.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sitharaman in front of Jantar Mantar.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sitharaman proves age is not bar for yoga.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sitharaman thanked the young enthusiastic instructors and practitioners from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. .
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Money
 
Print this article
Pix: Narendra Modi does yoga in Mysuru
Pix: Narendra Modi does yoga in Mysuru
'Yoga a problem-solver': PM leads IYD celebrations
'Yoga a problem-solver': PM leads IYD celebrations
How yoga came to the UN
How yoga came to the UN
PIX: When Yogi and other ministers did yoga
PIX: When Yogi and other ministers did yoga
400 cops guard Surat hotel housing Shinde, Sena MLAs
400 cops guard Surat hotel housing Shinde, Sena MLAs
Djokovic, Swiatek top seeds at Wimbledon
Djokovic, Swiatek top seeds at Wimbledon
Role of 29 MLAs crucial in case of Maha trust vote
Role of 29 MLAs crucial in case of Maha trust vote

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

In pix: Adani, Sitharaman strike a yoga pose

In pix: Adani, Sitharaman strike a yoga pose

PHOTOS: Netas celebrate World Yoga Day

PHOTOS: Netas celebrate World Yoga Day

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances