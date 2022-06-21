Pix: Narendra Modi does yoga in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga asanas at the Mysore Palace in the heritage city of Mysuru, Karnataka, to mark the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2022.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts off the yoga practice with invocation to the divine.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rubs his eyes after a round of meditation.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi gets ready for some standing poses.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi does the bhujangasana.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi does the setu bandha sarvangasana.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi does the makrasana.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A mass prayer to wind up yoga practice.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A view of volunteers performing yoga in Mysuru.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal arrive at the event.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi addresses yoga enthusiasts.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Narendra Modi waves to enthusiasts after attending the mass yoga session.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

