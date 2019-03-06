PHOTOS: The wonderfully weird world we live in!

March 06, 2019 08:25 IST

These 10 images prove that it's an odd, odd world.

IMAGE: Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

IMAGE: A folk artist makes a shower of sparks with molten iron during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A sculpture made with lemons and oranges which depicts Scheherazade is seen during the 86th Lemon festival around the theme "Fantastic worlds" in Menton, France. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

IMAGE: A man puts a sword to his tongue as he performs during the Cap Go Meh festival marking the end of Chinese New Year celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photograph: Willy Kurniawan

IMAGE: Women work on unicorn stuffed toys for export at a workshop in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: A dancer perform "Dance in Glass" by early-20th century artist and choreographer Oskar Schlemmer at the opening of the centenary program of the Bauhaus Dessau museum in Germany.

IMAGE: CAR by PARTY is on display at the Media Ambition Tokyo 2019. Photograph: Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Media Ambition Tokyo

IMAGE: Participants dressed as smurfs pose during an attempt to hold the world's largest meeting of smurfs in a bid to outdo the previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants in Wales in 2009 in Lauchringen, Germany. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants wearing cosplay costumes attend the Japan Expo in Marseille, France. Photograph: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters