International Landscape Photographer of the Year revealed

February 18, 2019 08:11 IST

If want to look at the world's most beautiful places, scroll down now.

The winners of the fifth International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced, with stunning shots documenting everything from magical mountains to glistening lakes and dark, forbidding forests.

There were almost 3,000 entries from photographers around the globe, leaving the judges with a headache to whittle them down.

Adam Gibbs from Canada has been revealed as the 'photographer of the year' (an award based on a folio submission of at least four images) with his hauntingly beautiful shots of woodland scenes around Vancouver Island.

Here's a selection of the photos that caught the judges' eyes.

A stormy day down at New Haven Harbour in East Sussex with waves smashing over the barriers and spray misting the air. Here, one wave looks like the head of a dragon. Photograph: Edward Hyde/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

A stunning evening sky unfolds over a field of lavender in Valensole, France. Photograph: Peter Lik/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Chung Hu from the US took this atmospheric aerial shot while exploring the area around Fjallsárlón in Iceland. Photograph: Chung Hu/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

A foggy image on the outskirts of Szigliget, which is a small village in the west of Hungary. Photograph: Gabor Dvurnik/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

John Finney from the United Kingdom took this stormy image while travelling between Waynoka and Enid in Oklahoma. Photograph: John Finney/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Thorsten Scheuermann from the US journeyed to the southern states to take this watery shot of tree trunks reflected in a still body of water. Photograph: Thorsten Scheuermann/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

This wave on the south-east coast of Australia is perfectly captured as it crests in this moody photo by Australian photographer Warren Keelan. Photograph: Warren Keelan/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Adam Gibbs from Canada was revealed as the 2018 International Landscape Photographer of the Year, which was awarded based on a folio submission of at least four images. He took the above shot while venturing around Vancouver Island. Photograph: Adam Gibbs/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

It’s difficult to see where these tree trunks start and where they end in this artistic shot taken in the south east of the US by American photographer Paul Marcellini. This single image landed him the International Landscape Photograph of the Year award. Photograph:Paul Marcellini/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Chris Byrne cast his camera over the otherworldly landscape in Iceland to get this awe-inspiring shot. Photograph: Chris Byrne/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Xiao Zhu from China photographed Mont Fitz Roy in Patagonia looking particularly majestic with a pink-hued sky swirling above. Photograph:Xiao Zhu/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

A ghostly group of frozen trees in Finnish Lapland was captured by Australian photographer Ignacio Palacios. Photograph: Ignacio Palacios/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Peter Svoboda took this image of story winds over the Torres Del Paine. Photograph: Peter Svoboda/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Miles Morgan took this image which he titled ‘The Archer’. Photograph: Miles Morgan/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year