The odd, odd world we live in!

These 12 images that prove we live in a wonderfully weird world!

Teddy Bonnet poses prior to the competition during the French 2019 Beards Championship in Paris, France. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Participants of the "Lady in red" procession, marking the day of the Summer Solstice, walk on a promenade of the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

People walk beneath a canopy of coloured umbrellas hanging over a street in Zabbar, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Tourist Amy Powers is approached by "Walker" Matthew Tomlin during The Walking Dead Tour of a Season 3 location of the AMC production in Haralson, Georgia. Photograph: Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters

A girl takes part in a rite called "Vadzhenne kusta" or "Leading the bush", an old slavic tradition with a key player dressed in branches of maple, in the village of Lobcha, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Dr. Amna Al Ahbabi who rescues stray and abandoned cats is seen at her home in Al Ain city, UAE. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Fish swim as Cuban artist Sandor Gonzalez displays how he paints underwater for the media in Punta Perdiz, Cuba. Photograph: Rodrigo Gutierrez/Reuters

A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

A model presents creations during the University of Westminster MA catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

People rest on a swing made in the form of mammoth tusks, during a hot summer day, by the Kacha river in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

A man carries his wife while racing at the Wife Carrying competition to mark the City Day in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters