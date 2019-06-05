PHOTOS: The odd, odd world we live in

We live in a wonderfully weird world and here's proof of it!
A prop promoting the film "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" is pictured on the roof of the Cinerama Dome theatre in Los Angeles, California, US. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
A woman crawls through an obstacle called "kiss of mud" during the Tough Mudder untimed hardcore endurance event in Arnsberg, Germany. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the ground along an 800-metre long route, as part of the Smash Perrier free event in Paris, France. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters
A catcher tries to tame a horse during a wild horse show event in Duelmen, Germany. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters
People dressed as Stormtroopers, Spiderman and Chewbacca walk at the Geek Pride Day parade celebrated in Malmo, Sweden. Photograph: Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/Reuters
A giant inflated pink flamingo is pushed by a barge underneath the Brooklyn Bridge along the East River New York City, US. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Children look at Murmuration (Landscape) installation, an enormous flock of 10,000 porcelain starlings swarming overhead by one of China’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Cai Guo-Qiang during a media preview for Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality ' Cai Guo-Qiang: The Transient Landscape at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
A model in Wedwood Blue poses in the Wedgwood Show Garden the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 press day at Chelsea Flower Show in London, England. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images