PHOTOS: The odd, odd world we live in

June 05, 2019 07:46 IST

We live in a wonderfully weird world and here's proof of it!

A prop promoting the film "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" is pictured on the roof of the Cinerama Dome theatre in Los Angeles, California, US. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A woman crawls through an obstacle called "kiss of mud" during the Tough Mudder untimed hardcore endurance event in Arnsberg, Germany. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the ground along an 800-metre long route, as part of the Smash Perrier free event in Paris, France. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

A catcher tries to tame a horse during a wild horse show event in Duelmen, Germany. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

People dressed as Stormtroopers, Spiderman and Chewbacca walk at the Geek Pride Day parade celebrated in Malmo, Sweden. Photograph: Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/Reuters

A giant inflated pink flamingo is pushed by a barge underneath the Brooklyn Bridge along the East River New York City, US. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Children look at Murmuration (Landscape) installation, an enormous flock of 10,000 porcelain starlings swarming overhead by one of China’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Cai Guo-Qiang during a media preview for Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality ' Cai Guo-Qiang: The Transient Landscape at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images