These 'ugly' dogs are too cute!

This competition isn't about beauty.
Instead, these four-legged contestants compete for the 'World's Ugliest Dog' title.
The contest, held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, saw 19 dogs battled it out for the crown.
A pooch named Scamp the Tramp won the contest.
Have a look at these 'ugly' but cute doggies.
Isn't he cool? Dan Andrew matches his sunglasses with his dog Rascal before the start of the contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Who let the dog out? A dog named Scamp the Tramp looks on before the start of the contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Does your dog need hair conditioner? Ann Lewis with her dog Wild Thang. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Don't mess with me! A dog named Tee Tee looks on. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Who wants dreadlocks like her? Meet the winner of the contest, Scamp the Tramp with her owner Yvonne Morones. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Gone with the wind! Heather Wilson holds her dog Himisaboo. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
'Look, moon I turned silver for you'. A contestant walks off stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images