These 'ugly' dogs are too cute!

June 25, 2019 08:40 IST

This competition isn't about beauty.

Instead, these four-legged contestants compete for the 'World's Ugliest Dog' title.

The contest, held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, saw 19 dogs battled it out for the crown.

A pooch named Scamp the Tramp won the contest.

Have a look at these 'ugly' but cute doggies.

Isn't he cool? Dan Andrew matches his sunglasses with his dog Rascal before the start of the contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Who let the dog out? A dog named Scamp the Tramp looks on before the start of the contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Does your dog need hair conditioner? Ann Lewis with her dog Wild Thang. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Don't mess with me! A dog named Tee Tee looks on. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Who wants dreadlocks like her? Meet the winner of the contest, Scamp the Tramp with her owner Yvonne Morones. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gone with the wind! Heather Wilson holds her dog Himisaboo. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images