News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » These 'ugly' dogs are too cute!

These 'ugly' dogs are too cute!

June 25, 2019 08:40 IST

This competition isn't about beauty.

Instead, these four-legged contestants compete for the 'World's Ugliest Dog' title.

The contest, held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, saw 19 dogs battled it out for the crown.

A pooch named Scamp the Tramp won the contest.

Have a look at these 'ugly' but cute doggies. 

 

Isn't he cool? Dan Andrew matches his sunglasses with his dog Rascal before the start of the contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Who let the dog out? A dog named Scamp the Tramp looks on before the start of the contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Does your dog need hair conditioner? Ann Lewis with her dog Wild Thang. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Don't mess with me! A dog named Tee Tee looks on. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Who wants dreadlocks like her? Meet the winner of the contest, Scamp the Tramp with her owner Yvonne Morones. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gone with the wind! Heather Wilson holds her dog Himisaboo. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

'Look, moon I turned silver for you'. A contestant walks off stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Aww! Have you met Madhuri's pets?

Aww! Have you met Madhuri's pets?

Must-read! A reader's heartfelt letter about his dog

Must-read! A reader's heartfelt letter about his dog

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use