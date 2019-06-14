Amazing winners of 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

June 14, 2019 08:22 IST

A snowy fishing village in Greenland, a vulture soaring through the sky in Spain, and a trio of actors gearing up for an opera performance in China all make up the award winners in the 2019 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year awards.

Chosen from thousands of entries, the winning snap is called Winter in Greenland and was taken by Weimin Chu.

It depicts the fishing village of Upernavik in northwestern Greenland.

Chu will receive $7,500 (Rs 5.21 lakh) and a post on National Geographic Travel's Instagram account, @natgeotravel.

Here we present the winners in each of the three categories.

(Please click on the images for a full-screen resolution)

Greenlandic Winter Grand prize winner: Upernavik is a fishing village on a tiny island in west Greenland. Historically, Greenlandic buildings were painted different colours to indicate different functions, from red storefronts to blue fishermen’s homes -- a useful distinction when the landscape is blanketed in snow. This photo was taken during my three-month, personal photo project to present life in Greenland.

Photograph: Chu Weimin/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest.

In the Age of Aviation Second, City category: There are four runways at San Francisco's International Airport (SFO). This is a rare look at the approach end of runways 28 left and right. I had dreams of documenting the motion at SFO and [arranged] permission to fly directly overhead. What a windy day it was. Winds at SFO were 35-45 miles per hour, which meant a bumpy flight, and it was much harder to control the plane while photographing. The flight was challenging, but it was also so thrilling that I couldn't sleep for several days afterward.

Photograph: Jassen Todorov/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Streets of Dhaka Third, City category: People pray on the street in Dhaka, Bangladesh during Ijtema. Bishwa Ijtema is one of the major Islamic religious gatherings which is [observed] annually in Dhaka and millions of Muslims visit [during this time]. Dedicated prayer grounds are not [large] enough to handle this huge number of people, so large numbers of people come to [Tongi], the main street of Dhaka. All the ground transportation and [pedestrian crossings] are suspended during that time.

Photograph: Sandipani Chattopadhyay/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Tender Eyes First, Nature category: A gorgeous griffon vulture is seen soaring the skies in Monfragüe National Park in Spain. How can anyone say vultures bring bad omens when looking at such tenderness in this griffon vulture's eyes? Vultures are important members of the environment, as they take care of recycling dead matter. Vultures are noble and majestic animals -- kings of the skies. When looking at them flying, we should feel humbled and admire them.

Photograph: Tamara Blazquez Haik/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Dreamcatcher Second, Nature category: What happens before a wave breaks? That question has been my assignment this past year. On this particular day, I decided to shoot the sunset on the east side of Oahu, Hawaii. About 100 photographers were out in the morning, but I had the evening to myself. The textures from the trade winds [created] subtle colors from the west and blended well using my 100mm lens. I had to look into my viewfinder while this wave was breaking. Not an easy task when a wave is about to crush you.

Photograph: Danny Sepkowski/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Dusky Third, Nature category: Dusky dolphins often travel together in great numbers in the deep canyons of the Kaikoura, New Zealand in search of food. They glide through the ocean effortlessly, coming up only to breathe. Dusky dolphins are fast and will often keep pace with a speeding boat. I waited on the bow of the boat as the Dusky dolphin almost broke [through the surface]. Their elegance and streamlined bodies are built for speed and maneuverability -- accentuated by the smooth, clear water of the New Zealand coastline.

Photograph: Scott Portelli/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

King of the Alps Honorable mention: A herd of ibexes in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland cross a ridge above Lake Brienz. Their powerful and impressive horns show who the king of the Alps are. Ibexes are ideally adapted to live at dizzying heights. The continuing ridge path and the rising fog show the natural habitat of these animals. After a few hours of observing the animals, I spotted the ibex herd on one side of the ridge. Several ibexes stopped at the transition [to view the world around them].

Photograph: Jonas Schäfer/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Showtime First, People category: Actors prepare for an evening opera performance in Licheng County, China. I spent the whole day with these actors from makeup to [stage]. I’m a freelance photographer, and the series “Cave Life" is a long-term project of mine. In China's Loess Plateau, local residents dig holes in the loess layer [to create cave living spaces, known as yaodongs] and use the heat preservation properties to survive cold winters. This series mainly records the life, entertainment, belief, labour, and other [daily] scenes of the people living in the caves.

Photograph: Huaifeng Li/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Daily Routine Second, People category: This photo was taken at a public park at Choi Hung House in Hong Kong. When I visited during the afternoon, it was very crowded with many young people taking pictures and playing basketball. But when I visited at sunrise, it was quiet and a different place. [The area] is [designated] for neighbourhood residents in the early morning, and there was a sacred atmosphere. I felt divinity when I saw an old man doing tai chi in the sun.

Photograph: Yoshiki Fujiwara/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Horses Third, People category: Every year on the feast of Saint Anthony the ceremony of the purification of animals, called Las Luminarias, is celebrated in Spain. In the province of Avila, horses and horsemen jump over bonfires in the ritual that has been maintained since the 18th century. The animals [are not hurt], and it is a ritual that is repeated every year. To make the photo, I moved from Seville to San Bartolomé de Pinares because I am very interested in photographing ancestral rites.

Photograph: José Antonio Zamora/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Mood Honourable mention: I captured this layered moment during sunrise along the banks of the YamunaRiver in Delhi, India. This boy was thinking silently, and visitors were enjoying the loud musical chirping of thousands of seagulls. The early morning golden light from the east mixed with the western blue light, creating a [ethereal atmosphere]. I am a regular visitor [here] and have photographed this place for the past three years. Now, many national and international photographers have begun visiting [too].

Photograph: Navin Vatsa/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest