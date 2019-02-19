rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » 1 pilot killed, 2 eject as two Surya Kiran jets crash in Bengaluru

1 pilot killed, 2 eject as two Surya Kiran jets crash in Bengaluru

Last updated on: February 19, 2019 13:54 IST

The mishap occurred during a sortie as part of the rehearsal for AeroIndia.

IMAGE: The debris of the crashed Surya Kiran jets near the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A pilot was killed and two others ejected to safety when two aircraft of Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed near the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, a top police official said.

The mishap occurred during a sortie as part of the rehearsal for the five-day premier air show.

WATCH: The dramatic moment both the planes crashed

“There were three pilots, one has died, two are safe with injuries,” said Director General of Police Fire Services M N Reddi who rushed to the spot.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the spot where the jets crashed. Photograph: ANI

A civilian was also injured in the mishap, police said.

“I’m aware of it (incident),” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when asked about the accident.

It was not immediately clear whether the two aircraft collided before the crash.

IMAGE: Fire service officials rushed to the spot after the jets crashed. Photograph: ANI
Tags: Surya Kiran, ANI, Director General of Police Fire Services M N Reddi, IMAGE, Indian Air Force
 

