2 pilots killed as IAF fighter jet crashes at HAL airport

Last updated on: February 01, 2019 14:04 IST

A Mirage-2000 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru killing both the pilots, a defence official confirmed.

IMAGE: Smoke and fire billow after an Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft crashed in Bengaluru. Photograph: Ismail Shakil/Reuters

Though the pilots made a bid to eject, they were caught in the flames as the plane crashed with a huge explosion, the official added.

“This morning, a Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft on an acceptance sortie after upgrade crashed at the HAL Airport, Bengaluru,” a defence public relation officer said in a

statement.

“Both occupants sustained fatal injuries. Further details are awaited. Investigation into the cause of accident is being ordered,” he added.

IMAGE: A helmet is seen lying near the site of the crashed IAF fighter jet. Photograph: Ismail Shakil/Reuters

The pilots were identified as Squadron Leader Samir Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, both from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.

A police official said, "The body of one the pilots was completely charred while the second pilot was rushed to the Command Hospital.”

Later, the second pilot succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

IMAGE: People gather near the site of a crashed Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft. Photograph: Ismail Shakil/Reuters

An eyewitness said the plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the

airport in a shock.

Soon firefighters and ground staff at the airport swung into action to douse the flames and tried to bring out the pilots.