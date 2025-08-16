PIX: Rains fail to dull Mumbai's Dahi Handi spirit; 1 dead, 75 hurt

Dahi Handi was celebrated with fervour across the Mumbai metropolitan region on Saturday amid heavy rains as troupes of 'govindas' competed with each other to break curd-filled pots hung high above the ground, and political parties tried to use the festival to woo the youth ahead of civic elections.

IMAGE: A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd and coloured water during the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, August 16, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

At least one 'govinda' -- as the participants who form breathtaking human pyramids to reach and break the `handi' filled with `dahi' or curd are called -- fell to his death while 75 others were injured across the city.

As the festival which marks Krishna Janmashtami -- birth of Lord Krishna -- came ahead of the coming local body polls in Maharashtra, political parties used the occasion to mobilise their cadre and woo govinda groups by organizing Dahi Handi events with attractive cash prizes.

In suburban Mankhurd, Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari (32) died after falling to the ground from the first floor while tying Dahi Handi. As many as 32 govindas were hospitalised in Mumbai by evening due to injuries suffered during the formation of pyramids while others were discharged after treatment, civic officials said, adding that two including a nine-year-old boy were critical.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Aryan Yadav (9), resident of Tanaji Nagar, was seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a civic-run hospital at Kandivali. Shreyas Chalke (23), another critically injured govinda, was under treatment at the government-run GT hospital.

As many as 48 govindas were injured in the island city, while 17 were injured in the eastern and 10 in western parts of the metropolis, the officials said. Three injuries were reported in the neighbouring Thane city.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited several 'Dahi Handi' events across the city, took a veiled swipe at the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while asserting that the victory of the ruling alliance was imminent in upcoming local body polls, including in Mumbai.

"Change is imminent in the municipal corporation. We have broken the handi (pot) of sins of those who looted the civic body and started the 'handi' of development," the CM said, targeting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party which in its undivided avatar ruled Mumbai's civic body from 1997 to 2022.

The BMC is under a government-appointed administrator since 2022 after the term of its general body got over.

Rains have not dampened the enthusiasm of the city's govindas, the CM added. According to the IMD, several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday.

Vikhroli, in the eastern suburbs, recorded the highest rainfall at 248.5 millimetres, followed by Santacruz with 232.5 mm, Sion with 221 mm, and Juhu with 208 mm.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Amid heavy rains, a 'govinda' team formed a 10-layer pyramid at an event in Thane, which Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik claimed was a "world record". He also announced a prize of Rs 25 lakh for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, which achieved the feat.

"Earlier, a record of nine layers was set on our stage. Today, govindas of Konkan Nagar achieved ten layers," Sarnaik's son Purvesh, who organised the Thane event, said.

In Ghatkopkar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam put up a Dahi Handi dedicated to security personnel who were part of Operation Sindoor.

"Our security forces broke Pakistan's pot of sins and we have dedicated the festival to the bravery of our jawans," Kadam said.

In 2022, the Mahyuti government gave Dahi Handi the status of adventure sport. The government has announced insurance coverage for govindas participating in the festivities.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.