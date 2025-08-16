HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govindas build 10-layer pyramid in Thane; min says world record

Govindas build 10-layer pyramid in Thane; min says world record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
August 16, 2025 16:52 IST

A Govinda squad formed ten layers of a human pyramid at a Dahi Handi event organised in Thane on Saturday, organisers claimed.

IMAGE: A group of men make a human pyramid to break the Handi during the Dahi handi festival celebration in Thane, Maharashtra, August 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik praised the feat, stating that it is a "world record" in forming human layers during the festival.

Sarnaik announced a prize of Rs 25 lakh for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team. The event was organised by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation and Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan, headed by his son Purvesh Sarnaik.

 

The minister stated, "The Govinda team has formed ten layers. We are continuing the traditions associated with Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe."

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. The day is marked by troupes of young men and women scrambling to form human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.

Purvesh said, "Earlier, a record of nine layers was set on our stage. Today, Govindas of Konkan Nagar achieved ten layers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
