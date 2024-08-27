News
15 'Govindas' injured in dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai

15 'Govindas' injured in dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 27, 2024 15:41 IST
At least 15 'Govindas', youngsters involved in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: People make a human pyramid to break the 'Dahi Handi' during the celebration of the Janamashtami festival in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

These injured Govindas were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run and private hospitals in the city for treatment, a civic official said.

The Dahi Handi, part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (claypots filled with curd) suspended in mid-air.

At least 15 Govindas sustained injuries till noon during attempts to form human pyramids, the civic official said.

 

Four injured Dahi Handi participants were admitted to Poddar Hospital and Nair Hospital each, two at Sion Hospital and one each at Saint George Hospital, KEM Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, MT Agrawal Hospital and Kurla Bhabha Hospital (Kurla), he added.

Mumbai city and its suburbs have been witnessing intermittent light to moderate showers since morning, bringing the temperatures down.

Several prominent 'Govinda Pathaks' (group) tried to form a nine-tier human pyramid at several locations in the city.

In the wake of cases of sexual assaults reported in parts of Maharashtra and elsewhere, several Govinda groups also displayed social messages through banners and posters while breaking Dahi Handis in Mumbai, Thane and other places.

Several all-women Govinda groups are also seen trying to break the Dahi Handi by forming human pyramids.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
