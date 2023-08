With Janmashtami round the corner, Mumbaikars are all geared up for Dahi Handi.

Dahi Handi is celebrated on the day after Krishna Janmashtami. Young men and boys in the city create human pyramids to try and break a pot strung high up above them.

Cash prizes up to Rs 1 crore are given away in some areas of Mumbai to the groups who succeed in breaking the pot.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: The Govinda team of Young Umarkhadi in south Mumbai practice for Dahi Handi which will be celebrated on September 7 this year, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com