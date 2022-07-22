PIX: PM Modi's farewell dinner for President Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi with members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries attending it.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the farewell dinner, New Delhi, July 21, 2022. Photograph: PMO/ANI on Twitter

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the farewell dinner for Kovind whose term ends on Sunday.

Official sources said the dinner had good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra greet attendees at the farewell dinner hosted by Modi, New Delhi, July 22, 2022. Photograph: PMO/PTI Photo

A source said this dinner was "unique" as it did not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and emphasis was to make it more representative.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the prime minister's Cabinet were present at the event. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended it.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet tribal leaders at the farewell dinner hosted by Modi, New Delhi, July 22, 2022. Photograph: PMO/PTI Photo

Murmu was elected as the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.