Defence Chiefs Host Farewell Banquet For President

As he prepares to leave office on July 24, the farewell banquets for President Ram Nath Kovind have begun.
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the President -- who is the supreme commander of Indian's armed forces -- attended a farewell banquet hosted in his honour by the Chiefs of Staff Committee in New Delhi.
In his speech, President Kovind lauded the armed forces for their devotion to duty, their spirit of 'Service before Self' and commitment to the cause of national security.
He expressed happiness that during his tenure as the supreme commander, the induction of women in the National Defence Academy has also been initiated.
