Defence Chiefs Host Farewell Banquet For President

As he prepares to leave office on July 24, the farewell banquets for President Ram Nath Kovind have begun.

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the President -- who is the supreme commander of Indian's armed forces -- attended a farewell banquet hosted in his honour by the Chiefs of Staff Committee in New Delhi.

In his speech, President Kovind lauded the armed forces for their devotion to duty, their spirit of 'Service before Self' and commitment to the cause of national security.

He expressed happiness that during his tenure as the supreme commander, the induction of women in the National Defence Academy has also been initiated.

Glimpses from the banquet:

IMAGE: President Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind greet attendees at the banquet. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President and Mrs Kovind, centre, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, third from left, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, third from right, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, left, General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, right, chief of the army staff, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, second from right, and Ajay Bhatt, minister of state for defence, second from left, at the banquet.

IMAGE: President Kovind speaks on the occasion.

IMAGE: President Kovind with the guests at the banquet.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com