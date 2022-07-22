Droupadi Didi Is Prez!

History was made on Thursday, July 21, when India elected its first tribal President.

Droupadi Murmu, India's 15th President, will be the youngest (she is only 64) and India's first President to be born after Independence.

IMAGE: The President-elect offers sweets to her daughter Itishri Murmu soon after her election to the highest office in the land was announced as Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda looks on. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: President-elect Murmu celebrates with daughter Itishri. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody, the returning officer for the Presidential election, hands over the election certificate to President-elect Murmu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi with President-elect Murmu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah feeds a ladoo tp President-elect Murmu to celebrate her and the National Democratic Alliance's triumph. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: President-elect Murmu with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform in New Delhi after Droupadi Murmu was elected India's 15th President. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Members of the Sarna Samity dance in Dhanbad to celebrate Mrs Murmu's lead in the Presidential election. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform as celebrations break out outside President-elect Murmu's residence in Delhi after she crosses the 50% mark of the total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting in the election. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi celebrate at the BJP office in Patna as Mrs Murmu's lead over Mr Yashwant Sinha increases. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tribal artists perform in Patna as Mrs Murmu inches closer to victory. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com