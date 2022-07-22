News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Droupadi Didi Is Prez!

Droupadi Didi Is Prez!

By Rediff News Bureau
July 22, 2022 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

History was made on Thursday, July 21, when India elected its first tribal President.

Droupadi Murmu, India's 15th President, will be the youngest (she is only 64) and India's first President to be born after Independence.

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: The President-elect offers sweets to her daughter Itishri Murmu soon after her election to the highest office in the land was announced as Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda looks on. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: President-elect Murmu celebrates with daughter Itishri.Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody, the returning officer for the Presidential election, hands over the election certificate to President-elect Murmu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi with President-elect Murmu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah feeds a ladoo tp President-elect Murmu to celebrate her and the National Democratic Alliance's triumph. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: President-elect Murmu with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Artists perform in New Delhi after Droupadi Murmu was elected India's 15th President. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Members of the Sarna Samity dance in Dhanbad to celebrate Mrs Murmu's lead in the Presidential election. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Artists perform as celebrations break out outside President-elect Murmu's residence in Delhi after she crosses the 50% mark of the total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting in the election. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi celebrate at the BJP office in Patna as Mrs Murmu's lead over Mr Yashwant Sinha increases. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: Tribal artists perform in Patna as Mrs Murmu inches closer to victory. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Tribal President: 'Don't Expect Magic'
Tribal President: 'Don't Expect Magic'
'A tribal President will be a great showpiece'
'A tribal President will be a great showpiece'
Droupadi Murmu: In Modi's Own Image
Droupadi Murmu: In Modi's Own Image
'Unexpected' Kerala vote for Murmu rejoices BJP
'Unexpected' Kerala vote for Murmu rejoices BJP
Midnight Raid: Ranil Strikes!
Midnight Raid: Ranil Strikes!
India reports 60 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
India reports 60 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
SEE:How Neeraj qualified for World Final
SEE:How Neeraj qualified for World Final
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu

The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu

What I Have Learnt From Droupadi Didi

What I Have Learnt From Droupadi Didi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances