Rediff.com  » News » Droupadi Murmu win Prez poll, 17 Opposition MPs cross-vote in her favour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 21, 2022 20:32 IST
The National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

IMAGE: BJP supporters holding a portrait of President-elect Droupadi Murmu celebrate, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.

 

Returning Officer P C Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes.

Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.

In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes.

Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
