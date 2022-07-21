News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi visits Murmu's home, says she will be an outstanding President

Modi visits Murmu's home, says she will be an outstanding President

Source: PTI
July 21, 2022 22:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that Droupadi Murmu will make an "outstanding" President and said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her home, New Delhi, July 21, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Modi visited Murmu's temporary residence in New Delhi to congratulate her and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda also met Murmu to congratulate her.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!”     

He also congratulated Murmu on being elected to the top constitutional post.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivate each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said in tweets.

The prime minister also thanked all MPs and MLAs across party lines who supported her candidature and said her "record victory" augurs well for our democracy.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he said.

In anticipation of her win, celebrations had started at many places as the counting of votes progressed and she inched near the victory mark. BJP members put up banners and posters at several places.

A folk dance group performed outside her residence in New Delhi while BJP members distributed sweets at many places as Murmu becomes India's first President from the Scheduled Tribes community.

