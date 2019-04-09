Mumbai's mulgi Urmila on the campaign trail

April 09, 2019 09:20 IST

Almost a quarter of a century ago, Urmila Matondkar dazzled cine-goers with her oomph in the Ram Gopal Varma movie Rangeela.

Cut to the present, the actress-turned-politician is still bringing the same oomph and star power as she campaigns for the Congress ahead of the upcoming elections -- where she will be contesting for the Mumbai North constituency.

Here's a glimpse!

-- Urmila, Priya Dutt file nominations in Mumbai

Urmila seems to have swapped her air-conditioned vanity van for Mumbai's most used mode of transport -- the auto rickshaw... We have gotta to say, she seems to be having fun!

Campaigning is tough in this sweltering heat.. So what better way to take a break but to grab a vada pav.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, Urmila spent time with the women riders in Mumbai.

Urmila takes to playing lezim with her supporters as she celebrates Gudi Padwa.

WATCH: Spreading laughter on her campaign

Urmila joins people at a laughter club in Borivali.

Matondkar has been upbeat and energetic during her campaign. She started using #AapliMarathiMulagi with all her social media posts in an attempt to connect with Mumbaikars and then switched to #AapliMumbaichiMulagi, in an attempt to reach a much wider audience in the constituency she is contesting from.

During her campaigning, she seems confident and warm with the electorate. She says she's unaffected by the fact that she is going up against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty, who defeated former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam in the 2014 polls.

Urmila has been using every opportunity she has to campaign. Her morning walk doubles up as an attempt to reach out to the voters.

all photographs: @OfficialUrmila/Twitter