Urmila, Priya Dutt file nominations in Mumbai

April 08, 2019 15:54 IST

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora, party candidates Urmila Matondkar and Priya Dutt, and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant filed their nominations on Monday for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Congress's Urmila Matondkar is all smiles after she files her nomination for the Mumbai North seat. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

Matondkar, who rode a motorcycle to file her papers, is in fray from Mumbai North seat, where she is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty.

Priya Dutt was accompanied by her brother, actor Sanjay Dutt, while filing her papers for the Mumbai North Central seat, where she faces BJP's Poonam Mahajan.

WATCH: 'Really excited to file nomination'

Former city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam filed his papers from Mumbai North West seat, where he is locked in a battle with Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar.

Deora and Sawant are in fray from Mumbai South seat.

IMAGE: Congress Lok Sabha candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat, Priya Dutt, with her brother Sanjay Dutt shows victory sign as she leaves after filing her nomination. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

Sawant was accompanied by BJP leader Raj Purohit while filing his nomination papers.

Sena leader Rahul Shewale also filed his nomination from Mumbai South Central seat, where he will face Congress's Eknath Gaikwad.

IMAGE: Before filing her nominations, Congress's Priya Dutt visited Mumbai's famed Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Photograph: Priya Dutt/Twitter

Shewale was flanked by Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray when he reached the election office to file his papers.

The last date to withdraw nominations for the fourth phase is April 11. Polling is scheduled on April 29.

Lok Sabha elections to 48 seats in the state will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.