Cong fields Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North seat

March 29, 2019 11:11 IST

Two days after she joined the Congress, she has been given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency.

IMAGE: Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress on Wednesday and said she was "here to stay". Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

"The Congress central election committee has approved the candidature of Urmila Matondkar as party candidate to contest the ensuing general elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra," a party statement said.

Mumbai North is a constituency that Congress has deemed a tough nut to crack.

In 2014, then sitting MP Sanjay Nirupam faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty by more than 4 lakh 46 thousand votes.

WATCH: 'I believe in ideology of Congress': Urmila after joining the party

Matondkar has been given the ticket after Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Thursday said that the city unit of the party had requested the high command to give a Lok Sabha ticket to the actor.

Urmila joined the Congress on Wednesday and said she wanted the politics of hatred which has grown by "leaps and bounds" in the last five years, to end.

The money spent on "trolling and hatred" should have gone into development, she added.

-- With inputs from Agencies