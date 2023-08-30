News
PIX: Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 30, 2023 18:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday and was joined by girl students from different schools at his residence to celebrate the festival.

 

Dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a 'sacred reflection of our culture', he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.

Students tied rakhi on Modi's wrist with the prime minister interacting with them on various issues.

'The children shared their positive feelings on the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission,' a PMO statement said.

They also recited poems and sang songs during the interaction.

Impressed by their articulation, Modi encouraged them to explore writing poems on different topics including government schemes for the benefit of the public, it said.

Explaining the importance of self-reliance, Modi also advised the children to use Made-in-India products.

Various students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the celebration. Representatives of NGOs, widows from Vrindavan, as well as other individuals were also present, it said.

IMAGES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with schoolchildren while celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with them, in New Delhi on Wednesday. All photographs: ANI Photo
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
