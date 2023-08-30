News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » #Raksha Bandhan: 'Best gift our parents could've given'

#Raksha Bandhan: 'Best gift our parents could've given'

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 30, 2023 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with pictures of their siblings and beautiful accompanying messages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar posts a picture of her siblings, Dalmitra and Dewangana, and writes, 'The best gift our parents could’ve given me. My BFFs, travel buddies, cheerleaders and the biggest entertainment. #HappyRakshabandhan to the best siblings.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar raises a toast to his sister, Alka, who's been his pillar of strength from Day One.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor remembers his siblings, Anil, Boney and Reena Marwah, on the festive occasion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt writes to his sisters: 'My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you've been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister's love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza writes a playful ode to her brother Nigel: 'We maybe poles apart. Literally chalk and cheese (vegan cheese) But the bond we share is so close and so tight that no one or nothing can ever come between us. I just want you to know, I look at you and I’m so so proud of the man you have become, totally self made, totally on your own belief and that is your super power little one. So I maybe annoying and unbearable but I’ve got your back forever.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

Zoya Akhtar sums up her bond with her brother Farhan Akhtar: 'An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it. Love you the most. Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Shabana On The 'Son She Never Had'
Shabana On The 'Son She Never Had'
Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons
Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons
5 WONDERFUL Raksha Bandhan Songs
5 WONDERFUL Raksha Bandhan Songs
INDIA meet in Mumbai on Thur. What's on agenda?
INDIA meet in Mumbai on Thur. What's on agenda?
Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit 1st time
Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit 1st time
Families move in with Kota students as suicides mount
Families move in with Kota students as suicides mount
Ankita's In Love With...
Ankita's In Love With...

More like this

Raakhi Special: Bollywood's BEST Brother? VOTE!

Raakhi Special: Bollywood's BEST Brother? VOTE!

Rakhi Special: Bollywood's SUPER FILMI Bhai-Bahens!

Rakhi Special: Bollywood's SUPER FILMI Bhai-Bahens!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances