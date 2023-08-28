Soldiers Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

IMAGE: Women tie rakhis to army jawans in Prayagraj ahead of Raksha Bandhan. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman applies a tilak to a jawan.

IMAGE: Students and a schoolteacher tie rakhis to Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force soldiers in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: Women apply tika on the foreheads of Sashastra Seema Bal personnel in Gorakhpur ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

IMAGE: Women take selfies with Sashastra Seema Bal personnel in Gorakhpur.

