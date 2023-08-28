News
Rediff.com  » News » Soldiers Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Soldiers Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

By REDIFF NEWS
August 28, 2023 11:25 IST
IMAGE: Women tie rakhis to army jawans in Prayagraj ahead of Raksha Bandhan. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman applies a tilak to a jawan.

 

IMAGE: Students and a schoolteacher tie rakhis to Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force soldiers in Jalandhar.

 

IMAGE: Women apply tika on the foreheads of Sashastra Seema Bal personnel in Gorakhpur ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

 

IMAGE: Women take selfies with Sashastra Seema Bal personnel in Gorakhpur.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
