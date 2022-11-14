News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jolly Joe At ASEAN Summit

Jolly Joe At ASEAN Summit

By REDIFF NEWS
November 14, 2022 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fresh from success in the mid-term elections, which were a referendum on his 23 months as POTUS, Joe Biden arrived in Pnomh Penh for the ASEAN summit.

 

IMAGE: From left: Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gala dinner in Phnom Penh, November 12, 2022. All Photographs: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Biden with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to his right, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to his left and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the dinner.

 

IMAGE: Biden and Hun Sen toast each other. On the right is Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

 

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar -- seen here with wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, represented the Republic of India at the ASEAN dinner -- has a chat with a lady whose identity, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to confirm. On the left is Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

 

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the dinner.

 

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken arrive for the dinner.

 

IMAGE: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who will retire from public life in March, at the East Asia Summit at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, November 13, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar and Dr Jaishankar at the summit.

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar at the ASEAN summit.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
What Are Veep And EAM Doing In Cambodia?
What Are Veep And EAM Doing In Cambodia?
'The cultural base of 9 ASEAN States is Indian'
'The cultural base of 9 ASEAN States is Indian'
China is the dragon in ASEAN room
China is the dragon in ASEAN room
POCSO Act not meant to criminalise young love: HC
POCSO Act not meant to criminalise young love: HC
'Betrayed' Ronaldo launches scathing attack on United
'Betrayed' Ronaldo launches scathing attack on United
Police book NCP MLA Awhad for pushing woman
Police book NCP MLA Awhad for pushing woman
Box Office: Wakanda Beats Bollywood
Box Office: Wakanda Beats Bollywood
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India's quiet victories around China

India's quiet victories around China

Placing ASEAN at the centre, India acts east

Placing ASEAN at the centre, India acts east

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances