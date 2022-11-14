Jolly Joe At ASEAN Summit

Fresh from success in the mid-term elections, which were a referendum on his 23 months as POTUS, Joe Biden arrived in Pnomh Penh for the ASEAN summit.

IMAGE: From left: Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gala dinner in Phnom Penh, November 12, 2022. All Photographs: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Biden with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to his right, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to his left and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the dinner.

IMAGE: Biden and Hun Sen toast each other. On the right is Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar -- seen here with wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, represented the Republic of India at the ASEAN dinner -- has a chat with a lady whose identity, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to confirm. On the left is Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the dinner.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken arrive for the dinner.

IMAGE: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who will retire from public life in March, at the East Asia Summit at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, November 13, 2022.

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar and Dr Jaishankar at the summit.

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar at the ASEAN summit.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com