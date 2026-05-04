Gulal, jalebis: Workers celebrate as BJP surge ahead in Bengal, Assam

BJP supporters erupted in celebrations across West Bengal as initial results indicated a lead for the party in the state assembly elections, sparking optimism and anticipation.

IMAGE: BJP workers and supporters celebrate as trends show the saffron party leading in West Bengal and Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP workers celebrate early lead in West Bengal assembly elections.

Celebrations include raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and hailing Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP supporters express confidence in securing citizenship for Matua community.

Early election results show BJP leading in 193 seats, TMC in 94.

Ecstatic BJP workers erupted in celebrations in parts of West Bengal as the party was leading in the state assembly polls.

BJP Supporters Celebrate Across West Bengal

The party workers, holding photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan and hailed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, while exchanging sweets among themselves and offering those to passersby as well outside the party's state headquarters in Kolkata.

Celebrations in Former TMC Strongholds

Similar scenes were witnessed in South 24 Parganas' Kakdwip, a former TMC stronghold, and North 24 Parganas' Bongaon, which has a sizeable Matua population, as BJP supporters smeared one another with 'aabir' (gulaal) and danced to the party campaign song of 'Paltano Darkar, Ebar BJP sarkar' (we need to change and bring BJP to power).

BJP's Promise to the Matua Community

Anubhab Bairagi, a BJP supporter in Bongaon, said, "The TMC had run a misleading campaign about the BJP working against the citizenship of Matuas. The party has already made it clear that all the Hindus who migrated from Bangladesh will be given citizenship while those who already are citizens won't have to worry."

Early Election Results

The BJP was leading in 193 seats, while the TMC was ahead in 94 constituencies. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party of Humayun Kabir was ahead in two seats, and the Congress, CPI(M) and All Indian Secular Front (AISF) in one each, according to the Election Commission.