Lotus to bloom in Bengal? BJP leads over TMC in early trends

Early trends from the West Bengal assembly elections shows the BJP taking a significant lead, posing a strong challenge to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

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IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP is giving a big challenge to the TMC in Bengal.

Counting of votes for the 293 Assembly constituencies commenced at 8 am, starting with postal ballots.

The election is a critical test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a fourth consecutive term.

The results will indicate the BJP's expansion capability in eastern India and the TMC's continued dominance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 144 assembly constituencies while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in 103, according to early trends available on news TV outlets.

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), an ally of the Trinamool Congress in the Darjeeling hills, was leading in Kalimpong.

Counting Underway

The counting of votes for the state's 293 assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms, followed by EVM counting.

High Stakes for Key Parties

The high-stakes election is being seen as a crucial test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's bid for a fourth consecutive term, amid a stiff challenge mounted by the BJP. The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are also hoping to improve their tally after successive electoral setbacks.

Political Implications

Political observers say the results will also be read as a barometer of the BJP's ability to expand its footprint in eastern India, while a strong showing by the TMC would reinforce its dominance in the state. Counting is expected to continue through the day, with clearer trends likely to emerge by afternoon.