'BJP Is A Powerful Machine'

'BJP has shown that it can win even when Mr Modi is not the main figure on the ticket unlike 2014 to 2019.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi congratulates Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the latter's swearing in ceremony at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, December 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Mr Modi is a survivor, but certainly questions would have been raised within the BJP if they had lost both Haryana and Maharashtra, which are not being raised because jo jeeta woh sikandar," says senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai whose latest book is the must-read 2024 The Election That Surprised India.

"Six months ago it looked that Modiji is in trouble and the momentum is with Rahul Gandhi. Six months, later the momentum is gone and Modi is going nowhere."

"Maharashtra confirms that the BJP's election machine is intact."

Sardesai, consultant editor at the India Today group, has reported on the last 10 Lok Sabha elections and has observed Indian politics from a delectable vantage point.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rajdeep Sardesai having a look at a picture of his father Dilip Sardesai -- the legendary Indian cricketer -- hanging on the walls of the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

In Mumbai to promote his third book on the election series -- 2014, 2019, 2024 -- he sat down with Rediff.com's Archana Masih and Rajesh Karkera at Brabourne stadium (where his father Dilip Sardesai once played cricket for India) to speak about the biggest stories from the 2024 polls.

A must-watch interview on the '400 paar' slogan, why India is not a 'One Nation One Leader' country and how a weak Congress in no contest for the BJP...

Part 1 of the Interview: 'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

Video Editor: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com