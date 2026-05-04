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Home  » News » We are still ahead in 170 seats: Mamata as BJP leads in Bengal

We are still ahead in 170 seats: Mamata as BJP leads in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 04, 2026 14:41 IST

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Amidst West Bengal election vote counting, Mamata Banerjee alleges a BJP and Election Commission 'game plan' and urges TMC workers to remain vigilant and not abandon counting centres.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issues a video message to TMC candidates and agents. Photograph: @MamataOfficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee urges TMC candidates and agents to remain vigilant at counting centres.
  • Banerjee alleges a 'game plan' by the BJP and the Election Commission to favour the BJP.
  • She claims irregularities in the counting process and harassment of TMC workers.
  • Banerjee reassures party workers, urging them to stay firm as more rounds of counting take place.
  • Counting trends initially suggested a BJP lead, but Banerjee maintains TMC is still ahead in many seats.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Trinamool Congress candidates and agents to remain vigilant and not to leave counting centres, alleging that there was a "game plan" by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission to show the saffron party taking a lead in the early trends of counting.

In a video message issued during the counting of votes, the TMC supremo appealed to party workers to stay put and not to lose morale. 

Banerjee's Appeal to TMC Workers

"I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres," she said.

As trends on the Election Commission website indicated the BJP leading in 188 seats against the TMC's 94, Banerjee maintained that her party was still ahead in a significant number of constituencies.

"We are still ahead in 170 seats, but I request everyone not to lose hope," she said, adding that there were "around 70 to 100 seats where we are leading, but they are not sharing the data of those seats".

"A false narrative is being spread," she alleged.

Allegations Against the Election Commission and BJP

The chief minister accused the Election Commission of "not declaring results or leads" in areas where the TMC was ahead.

"This is a game plan by the EC and the BJP as it (poll panel) is not declaring results or leads in areas where we are leading," she said.

Banerjee also alleged irregularities in the counting process at some locations.

"In several places, counting has been stopped after the first two to three rounds. In Kalyani, we have caught seven machines with severe anomalies," she claimed.

Claims of Harassment and Vandalism

She further alleged that TMC workers were being "harassed with the help of central forces" and that party offices were being "vandalised and forcefully captured".

"With the help of central forces, they are harassing and torturing AITC workers. Our offices have been vandalised," she said, also alleging that voter list revision exercises were "purposefully done to target seats where we were strong".

Banerjee's Reassurance to Party Workers

Seeking to reassure party workers, Banerjee said more rounds of counting were yet to take place and urged them to stay firm.

"Fourteen to eighteen rounds of counting will happen. You will surely emerge victorious. Don't be afraid; fight like tigers," she said.

Her remarks came as counting trends suggested that the BJP was leading in 188 seats and had crossed the halfway mark of 148 in the 294-member assembly, pointing to a potential shift in the state's political landscape.

Counting for 293 constituencies was underway with postal ballots, followed by EVM votes.

Officials cautioned that trends could change as more rounds are counted, and final results would be known later in the day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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