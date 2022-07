A cloudburst hit near the base camp of the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir on Friday.

The cloudburst hit the area at around 5.30 pm after heavy rains/

A sudden wave of water from above and the sides of the cave washed away three langars. Several tents have also been damaged. At least 4-6 people generally stay in a tent, officials said.

