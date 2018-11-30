Christmas with the Trumps at the White House

November 30, 2018 08:30 IST

'Tis the season to be jolly!

And to celebrate the festive season, the White House has been decorated for Christmas with care and United States First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled its patriotic theme, which contain nods to the first family’s various interests.

Take a look at the decorations.

At 18-feet-tall, the official White House Christmas tree is dressed in more than 500ft of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territor. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

The 2018 theme of the White House holiday decorations is 'American Treasures,' and features patriotic displays highlighting the country's 'unique heritage.' The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major US cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

More than 40 red Christmas trees will greet people in East colonnade where they enter to start the tour. The trees are made of cranberries and other berries strung together. The red trees have been made fun of with some comparing it the handmaids' red outfits in dystopian series 'The Handmaid's Tale'. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Doesn't the East Room have a festive vibe? Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall are filled with Christmas trees that are adorned with lights and red ornaments. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Sharing her decorations online, Melania wrote, "This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season. Our theme honours the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People's House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year." Photograph: @FLOTUS/Twitter

the Gold Star Family tree stands in the East Wing to honor US troops and their families. Visitors are encouraged to write messages on nearby digital tablets to their loved ones on duty or abroad. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

The Vermeil Room is decorated for the holidays. It displays two trees decorated in blues and golds. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Green Room is decorated in the theme of the country’s bounty and harvest with 'a variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains'. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Four 14-foot-tall Nobel fir trees with 72 handmade paper ornaments representing six regions across America stand next to the White House Crèche in the East Room of the White House. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Carrying first lady Melania Trump's 'Be Best' initiative, the Red Room is decorated to 'celebrate children through the décor, which displays ways in which children can excel in their own path' at the White House. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The famous gingerbread White House used 225 lbs of gingerbread in its making. But the display this year has been widened to include the full expanse of the National Mall: the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the White House. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

The official White House Christmas card is green with a gold etching of the White House on its cover. It features the signatures of the president, the first lady and 12-year-old Barron Trump. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

The US First Family's official Christmas ornament is displayed at the White House. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Christmas wreath made out of "Be Best" pencils, bearing the name of the childhood wellness initiative the first lady unveiled earlier this year. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images