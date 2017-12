Last updated on: December 25, 2017 12:21 IST

From lights to colourful markets, the world is all lit up to celebrate the holiday cheer!

Here are images from around the world.

Girls take a selfie during the Christmas market in Zagreb, Croatia. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

The Montagne Avenue is decorated with Christmas illuminations during the holiday season in Paris, France. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Christmas decorations light up the street on Carnaby Street in central London, Britain. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A woman and a man take a selfie as they celebrate Christmas festival in Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Jamal Saidi/Reuters

People walk under festive decorations for New Year and the Christmas season in central Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Grigory Dukor/Reuters

People take selfies in front of a Christmas tree in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photograph: David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters

A girl takes a selfie in front of a Christmas lights installation in Mandaluyong City, metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Dondi Tawatao/Reuters

People walk in front of a ferris wheel in the Christmas Lunapark in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photograph: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus. Photograph: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

The Dior store is decorated with Christmas illuminations for the holiday season in Paris, France. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

A woman takes a picture inside a Christmas tree at Comercio square in Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

People visit a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

People are seen in a giant illuminated Christmas ball installed on Oktyabrskaya Square for the Christmas season in Minsk, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Christmas tree is seen in Duomo Square downtown Milan, Italy. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters