These Christmas trees are too beautiful for words!

December 22, 2016 08:19 IST

One of the most favourite activities of Christmas is decorating the Christmas tree.

From England to Lebanon, here are some of 2016’s most over-the-top Christmas trees.

>> LONDON, ENGLAND

The Christmas tree outside Number 10, Downing Street is lit up after being switched on by British Prime Minister Theresa May in London. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

>> WASHINGTON, DC, USA

The National Christmas Tree is lit up after US President Barack Obama and his family hit the switch in Washington, DC. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

>> NEW YORK, USA

The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at RockefellerCenter in Manhattan, New York City. Photograph: Alex Wroblewski/Reuters

>> DHOUR SHWEIR, LEBANON

Fireworks are set off as a Christmas tree is illuminated in Dhour Shweir, Mount Lebanon. Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters

>> BERLIN, GERMANY

The Brandenburg Gate stands illuminated in the colors of the German flag as police and a Christmas tree stand nearby. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

>> LA PAZ, BOLIVIA

Residents look at a Christmas tree in San Francisco square, La Paz, Bolivia. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters

>> VATICAN CITY

The Vatican Christmas tree is lit up during a ceremony in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

>> VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

A general view of the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

>> PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

A Christmas tree is illuminated as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

>> MILAN, ITALY

A general view of Piazza del Duomo with the Christmas tree in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

>> BETHLEHEM, PALESTINE

Christmas ambiance in Bethlehem, Palestine. Photograph: @PalestineSocial/Twitter

>> MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Christmas is in the air in Moscow, Russia.