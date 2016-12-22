These Christmas trees are too beautiful for words!

One of the most favourite activities of Christmas is decorating the Christmas tree.
From England to Lebanon, here are some of 2016’s most over-the-top Christmas trees.
>> LONDON, ENGLAND
The Christmas tree outside Number 10, Downing Street is lit up after being switched on by British Prime Minister Theresa May in London. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
>> WASHINGTON, DC, USA
The National Christmas Tree is lit up after US President Barack Obama and his family hit the switch in Washington, DC. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
>> NEW YORK, USA
The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at RockefellerCenter in Manhattan, New York City. Photograph: Alex Wroblewski/Reuters
>> DHOUR SHWEIR, LEBANON
Fireworks are set off as a Christmas tree is illuminated in Dhour Shweir, Mount Lebanon. Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters
>> BERLIN, GERMANY
The Brandenburg Gate stands illuminated in the colors of the German flag as police and a Christmas tree stand nearby. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
>> LA PAZ, BOLIVIA
Residents look at a Christmas tree in San Francisco square, La Paz, Bolivia. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters
>> VATICAN CITY
The Vatican Christmas tree is lit up during a ceremony in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters
>> VILNIUS, LITHUANIA
A general view of the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters
>> PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
A Christmas tree is illuminated as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters
>> MILAN, ITALY
A general view of Piazza del Duomo with the Christmas tree in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
>> BETHLEHEM, PALESTINE
Christmas ambiance in Bethlehem, Palestine. Photograph: @PalestineSocial/Twitter
>> MOSCOW, RUSSIA
Christmas is in the air in Moscow, Russia.
this
Comment
article