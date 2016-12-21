The world lights up for Christmas

December 21, 2016 08:20 IST

‘Tis the season to be jolly….

The spirit of Christmas is on show in streets across the world, with Christmas lights displays popping up in people’s front yards.

Here are some glimpses of beautiful lights put up to celebrate and spread the Christmas cheer.

Visitors gather under an illuminated Christmas tree at the annual Christmas Market at Marienplatz square in Munich, Germany. Christmas markets have opened across Germany in a tradition that dates back centuries. For the remaining weeks until Christmas the markets, which are usually located on the main square of the hosting town or village, will provide holiday cheer with stalls selling mulled wine, sausages, Christmas ornaments and other delights. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

And the perfect decorations also prove to be a perfect backdrop for the most amazing selfies. People click selfies near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department store in the shopping district of central Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Visitors and locals view Christmas displays on dozens of properties that have been decorated in thousands of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Christmas decorations seen at the Place Vendome in Paris, France. Photograph: Jacky Naegelen/Reuters

It's not just about the lights. In many places such as Singapore, people have created Christmas-themed mazes for kids to play in. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Streets in Beirut are all lit up with lights and hopeful messages aheead of Christmas. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

With times a changing, in many places you will see more modern decorations being put up. However, this Christmas tree is looking all kinds of wonderful with some traditional decorations. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

These are what Christmas dreams are made of! A view of Piazza del Duomo with the Christmas tree in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A man tours a Christmas attraction featuring a display of more than 800,000 light bulbs in Universal Studios, Singapore. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Christmas tree and palms are pictured during Souk Festive Market at Madinat Jumeira in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Lights brighten up the nights in London. Entire Regent Street has been lit up in beautiful lights to usher in Christmas and the New year. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Christmas lights are displayed on houses in Trinity Close in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset, England. Since the lights were first turned on ten years ago, the houses in the close have raised tens of thousands of pounds for various charities including a local cancer hospital. The display will be lit every night until January 4. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images